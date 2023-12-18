Set different default search engine, only in private mode?
-
I prefer to have Google as the default search.
But in private tabs that's very annoying because every time you search you have to scroll down and accept the terms etc.
Is there no way to set a different default search engine for normal vs private mode?
Acutally, in my opinion it makes more sense that out of the box, DuckDuckGo should be the search engine in private tabs.
-
mib3berlin
@GeeZuZz said in Set different default search engine, only in private mode?:
Is there no way to set a different default search engine for normal vs private mode?
Hi and no, you can change this you default search engine is the same in a private tab.
I cant find a feature request about this but I would support one.
The easiest way for me were use the same setting as you have on desktop via sync.
DDG is OK for me but I bet we get a lot of posts with: "No, this engine is better." and so forth.
A duplication of the setting is a bit overkill to me.
Cheers, mib
-
It actually is already a feature in the Desktop version, and I'm pretty sure DDG is the one chosen for private tabs out of the box.
-
mib3berlin
@GeeZuZz
For me this is OK, create a feature request and I support it.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests
Maybe add a link to this thread.
-
I added feature request here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93505/separate-default-search-engine-for-private-tabs