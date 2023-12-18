"Mail client starting"
Recently, approx after the last update?
I have a long delay when opening a url from a mail link.
I get 'mail client starting' no matter what I do, and then a delay and then the new window opens.
BarryM
DoctorG Ambassador
@barrym Perhaps a rebuild of the mail database runs in background.
Can you please click on the envelope in status bar to get Mail Status popup, in popup click the cogwheel, select Rebuilt Mail Search Database and wait a few minutes.
Thanks for that but I am having difficulty finding what you suggest.
First, I don't have an envelope in the status bar (that is the one on the LHS of the page??) even though the settings says it should be there.
The other issue is that loading a page is slow even after the 'mail starting' has gone from the bottom of the page
