full browser history sync - period?
I m so glad to see the full browser history sync is finally here.
When I read the update notes, it didnt mention how many days history is synced or recorded. As far as I know, the default is 90 days for chromium based browsers, and history more than 90 days back are deleted.
Until now, vivaldi didn't have full history sync, but it didnt have period limitation on keeping the history either, so I could look up what I searched during christmas 5 years ago. After the recent update with full history sync, I'm concerned if that policy changed. Does the updated history sync have the similar limitations on period or will it delete any previous history?
To try get the low hanging fruit, if you go to Settings -> Privacy and Security -> Save Browsing History, is it set to "forever"?
@toaa For now only new history items will be synced, and they will be kept as long as your history settings allow for. Hopefully at some point older items will be allowed to sync as well.
DoctorG Ambassador
I do not advise to Sync All in Sync settings.
Syncing history will lead at this time to a loss of a longer histroy as only newer are synced. I disabled sync of history.
