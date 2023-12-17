External links are not opening
-
If you try to open an external link, for example from Steam, a new window opens with a blank page. My system is Linux Mint 21. If i make firefox for a defaul browser, than everything is ok
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Reverden Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Reverden If you check in shell and run:
xdg-open https://vivaldi.com
Does that work?
Can you check xdg-mime settings?
Mine are:
test@debora:~$ xdg-mime query default text/html vivaldi-stable.desktop test@debora:~$ xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/http vivaldi-stable.desktop test@debora:~$ xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/https vivaldi-stable.desktop test@debora:~$
What is Steam? A external Linux app?
I can not check in Mint 21 as it is incompatible with my PC.