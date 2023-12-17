@robrose I see that both images differ on https://robrose.vivaldi.net/2023/12/17/christmas-village-improvements/.

I downloaded and both have same color profiles (sRGB created by LCMS).

How had you uploaded both?

I can not check myself as i have no Wordpress blog here on vivaldi,net.

//EDIT: I downloaded the lighter image and uploaded to my Wordpress blog (not published!) and i can see that it dows not darken the image.

Now is the question, how you uploaded the image to vivaldinet and if you edited it on blog.