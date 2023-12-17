Images darker when uploaded
I have been having a problem with my images looking far darker after uploading to my blog than they appear on my monitor before uploading. Curious if anyone else is experiencing the same problem.
My Dec 17 blog post is an example of what I am seeing.
DoctorG Ambassador
@robrose I see that both images differ on https://robrose.vivaldi.net/2023/12/17/christmas-village-improvements/.
I downloaded and both have same color profiles (sRGB created by LCMS).
How had you uploaded both?
I can not check myself as i have no Wordpress blog here on vivaldi,net.
//EDIT: I downloaded the lighter image and uploaded to my Wordpress blog (not published!) and i can see that it dows not darken the image.
Now is the question, how you uploaded the image to vivaldinet and if you edited it on blog.
DoctorG Ambassador
@robrose I pinged webteam to check, please wait for a answer.