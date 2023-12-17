Hello everyone ,

Kind of a weird issue, I am using vivaldi on hyprland+arch setup and for some reason I can't launch my vivaldi until I manually go around and kill it's vivaldi GPU process. I get nothing on my screen at all until I do that. I can normally use and interact with other apps for however long I want while waiting for vivaldi to launch, until I go around and kill vivaldi GPU vivaldi just won't show up in front of me.

Does anyone know of what might be happening? Or any error logs I can provide?