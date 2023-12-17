Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process
Hello everyone ,
Kind of a weird issue, I am using vivaldi on hyprland+arch setup and for some reason I can't launch my vivaldi until I manually go around and kill it's vivaldi GPU process. I get nothing on my screen at all until I do that. I can normally use and interact with other apps for however long I want while waiting for vivaldi to launch, until I go around and kill vivaldi GPU vivaldi just won't show up in front of me.
Does anyone know of what might be happening? Or any error logs I can provide?
@siddharthkumarjha
Hi, what do you meant with kill GPU process?
Start Vivaldi with
--disable-gpu?
Many distributions mess up a Vivaldi install with a Mesa update, for example.
There are solutions for this.
waiting for vivaldi to launch
Vivaldi start in 1 second on my systems, there is no waiting.
But this is a completely different issue, may we stay at first for now.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
Hi, what do you meant with kill GPU process?
I did not know about the --disable-gpu flag. apparantly that using that to launch vivaldi works as well. What I was doing prior to this was literally opening btop filtering out processes with vivaldi in it's name and kill the process "Vivaldi-Gpu" so that I could launch vivaldi. I have tested this multiple times.
Could this possibly be a wayland issue? I have no way of testing this out in X11 right now since hyprland works only on wayland.
mib3berlin
@siddharthkumarjha
Hm, Wayland is not officially supported but some user here use it.
Can you check this article if this work, you need to delete all GPUCache folders.
https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/12/chromium-based-browsers-are-not-loading-pages-properly-on-linux-heres-how-to-fix-it/
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
you need to delete all GPUCache folders.
That sadly didn't do anything.
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
Wayland is not officially supported but some user here use it.
I see. I was able to use vivaldi before so I never really noticed that. It's only been a problem since the latest update.
Ah! I just found out that I can't launch google chrome without the
--disable-gpuoption as well. So the trouble is from upstream.
@siddharthkumarjha
Yes, are you sure you get all?
I always forget the folders in
/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default/Storage/ext/
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default/Storage/ext/
I don't have any vivaldi-snapshot folders. In my
~/.configdir apart from the vivaldi folder I had vivaldi-backup, which I deleted and tried to look for everyplace that had mentioned "vivaldi" in it's name and looked for the
GPUCacheand rm -rf'ed the folder. Still no luck.
find / -iname '*vivaldi*' -not -path '/var/cache/pacman/pkg/*' -not -path '/usr/bin/*' -not -path '/bin/*' -not -path '/.snapshots/*' 2>/dev/null /home/siddharth/.config/vivaldi /home/siddharth/.local/share/.vivaldi_reporting_data /home/siddharth/.local/lib/vivaldi /home/siddharth/.cache/vivaldi /home/siddharth/.cache/lvim.old/undo/%home%siddharth%custom-vivaldi-css%main.css /home/siddharth/.gitbackup/vivaldi_recovery_key.txt /home/siddharth/custom-vivaldi-css /var/lib/pacman/local/vivaldi-6.5.3206.39-2 /run/user/1000/psd/siddharth-vivaldi /run/user/1000/psd/siddharth-vivaldi/Default/VivaldiThumbnails /sys/bus/hid/drivers/hid-vivaldi /opt/vivaldi /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_com.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_game.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_net.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_social.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldi_webmail_com.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/favicons/vivaldia_games.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi_community.gif /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi_community.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi_game.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldi_social.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/sd_vivaldia_games.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi-icon-macos.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi_calendar_default.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi_chat_default.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi_mail_default.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi_rss_default.png /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/welcomepage-vivaldi.svg /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-bin /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-sandbox /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi.orig /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi_100_percent.pak /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi_200_percent.pak /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.pI1d6r /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.qXhYuq /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.qkfbXU /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.FWJ7hO /usr/lib/modules/6.6.7-1-clear/build/include/config/HID_VIVALDI /usr/lib/modules/6.6.7-1-clear/build/include/config/HID_VIVALDI_COMMON /usr/lib/modules/6.6.7-1-clear/build/include/config/INPUT_VIVALDIFMAP /usr/lib/modules/6.6.7-1-clear/build/include/linux/input/vivaldi-fmap.h /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/kernel/drivers/hid/hid-vivaldi-common.ko.zst /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/kernel/drivers/hid/hid-vivaldi.ko.zst /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/kernel/drivers/input/vivaldi-fmap.ko.zst /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/build/include/config/HID_VIVALDI /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/build/include/config/HID_VIVALDI_COMMON /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/build/include/config/INPUT_VIVALDIFMAP /usr/lib/modules/6.1.68-1-lts/build/include/linux/input/vivaldi-fmap.h /usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop /usr/share/icons/hicolor/128x128/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/16x16/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/22x22/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/24x24/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/256x256/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/32x32/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/48x48/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/hicolor/64x64/apps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/icons/BeautyLine/apps/scalable/vivaldi-beta.svg /usr/share/icons/BeautyLine/apps/scalable/vivaldi-snapshot.svg /usr/share/icons/BeautyLine/apps/scalable/vivaldi-stable.svg /usr/share/icons/BeautyLine/apps/scalable/vivaldi.svg /usr/share/icons/candy-icons/apps/scalable/vivaldi-beta.svg /usr/share/icons/candy-icons/apps/scalable/vivaldi-snapshot.svg /usr/share/icons/candy-icons/apps/scalable/vivaldi-stable.svg /usr/share/icons/candy-icons/apps/scalable/vivaldi.svg /usr/share/licenses/vivaldi /usr/share/pixmaps/vivaldi.png /usr/share/appdata/vivaldi.appdata.xml /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi-snapshot /usr/share/xfce4/helpers/vivaldi.desktop
I deleted the entire
~/.cache/vivaldifolder just to be sure but that didn't help.
I also went to the
/usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldiand
vivaldi-snapshotbut they are just plain ascii files as show here,
cat /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi File: /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi DIRArr[0]="$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/$browser" PSNAME="$browser"-bin
cat /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi-snapshot File: /usr/share/psd/browsers/vivaldi-snapshot DIRArr[0]="$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/vivaldi-snapshot" PSNAME="vivaldi-bin"
mib3berlin
@siddharthkumarjha
I am sorry, I have 3 Vivaldi versions installed, one is the snapshot version and I was in this folder.
If you are on stable only the vivaldi fonder in .config is relevant.
Go to .config/vivaldi/Default and use
find -name GPUCacheto find all cache folders.
It is possible you don't have all folders
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimliis the mail client, for example.
find -name GPUCache ./Storage/ext/ahjaciijnoiaklcomgnblndopackapon/def/GPUCache ./Storage/ext/ahjaciijnoiaklcomgnblndopackapon/8B7A51413F20/GPUCache ./Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/def/GPUCache ./GPUCache
-
siddharthkumarjha
@mib3berlin said in Can't launch vivaldi until I kill vivaldi GPU process:
Go to .config/vivaldi/Default and use find -name GPUCache to find all cache folders.
Hey sorry for the long pause. I did that and the result is still the same,
- Located them all,
find . -name GPUCache ./Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/def/GPUCache ./GPUCache
- removed them all,
rm -r $(find . -name GPUCache)
- Rechecked for any missing,
find . -name GPUCache
and fired up vivaldi but still the same issue. Can you tell me what exactly happens when I use the
--disable-gpuflag? Because the
vivaldi-GPUprocess is always there doesn't matter how many times I kill it or use the flag just the action of killing it or using the flag allows me to use the browser. So what exactly is this flag doing that's different from a normal startup?
-
@siddharthkumarjha
I guess only the Chromium developer knows this exactly.
The setting in Vivaldi for this is "Use Hardware Acceleration when Available" in Settings > Webpages.
If you disable it you should not need the flag anymore.
All work is done on the CPU then for streaming and so forth.
As this is a Chromium/Chrome flag you will find more information in the web if you search independent of Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib