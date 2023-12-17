Framedrops when scrolling
I have an issue where scrolling is getting jittery when having the address bar at the bottom. This tends to occur when Vivaldi has been active for a while. Closing the app will address the problem temporarily.
Is anyone else experiencing this?
Link to sample video, I recommend to watch it on a phone.
I've checked your video and tried to reproduce the issue, but so far have not been able to. If it continues to happen on your device, please file a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.
Thanks for the response.
I think I might have found the culprit. Seems related to iOS battery saver mode. When I disabled it, websites scrolls much better. As you can see in the video it is also with the battery saver mode enabled. Are you able to reproduce it with the battery saver mode enabled?
I tested with battery saver mode enabled and there was a slight different due to some content loading more slowly, but it's only noticeable because I was looking for it.
I suppose the differences between the battery saver mode enabled and disabled may be more significant on some devices than others.
That is odd. I have an iphone 14 which is not an old phone. I have no similar issues with Brave nor Safari.
If you want I can send another video where I compare the two modes.
You can file a bug report and add the videos to that. Then our dev team can test the issue on additional devices.
You'll find guidelines for reporting a bug on https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-troubleshoot/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-on-ios/.