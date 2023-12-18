[FEATURE REQUEST] Workspaces panel
If would be nice to add Workspaces panel, similar to Sessions panel.
It can save space on the tab bar and gather all content controls in one place (on panel bar).
UPD: some actions with workspaces are already available in the Window panel. Thus, solution might be to extend the set of commands here and don't create a new panel.
@Vladimyr Workspaces are already accessible in the Window Panel
@Hadden89 You're right. Thanks for idea!
I'll try to use window panel for this purpose.
@Hadden89 Can't find how to CREATE a workspace in the window panel...
Is it possible?..
@Vladimyr Try this way:
//EDIT The command chain wasn't need @mib3berlin
mib3berlin
@Hadden89 said in [FEATURE REQUEST] Workspaces panel:
@Vladimyr Try this way:
ooo magic, it works!
I can't delete and rename workspaces yet, but can create them and move tabs between with drag-and-drop.
So, I'd like to re-formulate my request as 'add some workspace-related functionality to the window panel'
Pesala Ambassador
@Vladimyr said in [FEATURE REQUEST] Workspaces panel:
I can't delete and rename workspaces yet
mmh... it seems you can add also rename
and close (which would act as delete).
@Hadden89 the window panel is a temporary popup. It goes away when losing focus. It would be great to have the main tab panel replaced by the window panel entirely with site icons and larger text for reading. Then I can switch between workspace independent tabs in one flat view. What do you think?
@JJDP is something some users mostly do, but yeah without a "use window panel as tab bar" feature is not very consistent... Likely was already requested and what OP was trying to accomplish.
@Hadden89 said in [FEATURE REQUEST] Workspaces panel:
mmh... it seems you can add also rename
yes I can... Even I can use existing 'rename' command in this menu, which works not only for windows (as I thought)
and close (which would act as delete).
indeed! It's very unobvious. Great finding. thank you again!