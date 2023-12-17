Hello, it would be great if there were a setting for determining whether the bookmark is added as the first or the last item in the folder or sub-folder.

Context: In Chrome and other browsers, when you move a bookmark in to a folder, it automatically ends up as the last one (at the bottom), but Vivaldi places it as the first one.

This doesn't make sense at all because it always moves your subfolders (if you have them), which used to be on top. However, I can see that some users of Vivaldi are used to this, so maybe adding a feature to customize it would be helpful?

PS: Please consider supporting this idea about most crucial missing feature of Bookmark bar

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42426/drag-and-drop-new-bookmarks-into-bookmarks-bar-folders/14