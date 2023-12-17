@Pathduck i've kept them in a folder in the windows folder, (because i keep most my pics/videos on a hard drive and i don't want it spinning up everytime vivaldi starts), then i copied them to default pictures folder on c drive (USERS\ME\PICTURES) and then earlier this week i copied them to a new folder i made in the vivaldi directory in program files. that one i think has only worked for a day or two now.

and it's logging me out of everything when it happens too and i didn't clear any data and i don't have extensions installed.

is that place you keep yours where your suppose to keep them or does it matter? i didnt think it should really matter?