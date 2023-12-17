keeps forgetting custom thumbnails on windows, i have tried keeping them in 3 locations
and they are still copied to all 3 locations also every time it does that it also logs me out of all websites i was using. seems to be random when it does it.
i've just been dealing with it because it usually is ok but now this is the third time this week and it's a pain to keep adding 12 thumbnails back every time. i guess i should just give up and quit using that feature?
@d3adf1sh said in keeps forgetting custom thumbnails on windows, i have tried keeping them in 3 locations:
and they are still copied to all 3 locations
Hi, what locations are those?
I keep mine in:
Documents\Settings\Vivaldi\sdthumbs
And they stick.
every time it does that it also logs me out of all websites i was using
Only way you get logged out of websites is clearing cookies. Or you do something weird like launching different installs every time, which would be hard to accomplish without noticing.
mib3berlin
@d3adf1sh
Hi, I had the same a few days ago but it is very random.
I had over 50 custom thumbnails but after I lost them 20 times I give up and have 20 now.
Lately I lost all page thumbs but not the custom ones, I had to update 300 speed dials.
I disabled bookmarks now in the sync settings and this seem to help.
@Pathduck I have mine in a cloud folder so I can reach them from all systems and platforms.
Cheers, mib
@Pathduck i've kept them in a folder in the windows folder, (because i keep most my pics/videos on a hard drive and i don't want it spinning up everytime vivaldi starts), then i copied them to default pictures folder on c drive (USERS\ME\PICTURES) and then earlier this week i copied them to a new folder i made in the vivaldi directory in program files. that one i think has only worked for a day or two now.
and it's logging me out of everything when it happens too and i didn't clear any data and i don't have extensions installed.
is that place you keep yours where your suppose to keep them or does it matter? i didnt think it should really matter?
@mib3berlin thanks, at least i know i'm not the only one.
@d3adf1sh OK so by "3 locations" you're not talking about Sync? Do you have Sync enabled? Sync does not physically sync the thumbnails.
then earlier this week i copied them to a new folder i made in the vivaldi directory in program files. that one i think has only worked for a day or two now.
Don't do that. That folder will be overwritten on program update. Keep them in Documents somewhere. IMO using C:\Windows for this is also a bad idea, users have no business placing files there.
I suspect something weird going on in your system. Like you launching different profiles and noticing you're no longer logged in which would make sense then.
- Please post the output of Help > About here
- Post a screenshot of the missing thumbnails
- Post a listing of the content of:
c:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\SyncedFiles
- Press F2, type "Manage Profiles", select it. Do you have more than one user profile?
@Pathduck no, don't use sync
don't have a profile it's just got "person 1" up there
so when i was getting ready to grab a screen shot, i shifted around some tiles around
then when i did the about thing steam and some other website under the command line section, which bugged me, and i wanted to see if they were always there, so i restarted and they're gone. but now my thumbs are back. NEVER seen that happen before. and it would happen the one time i come here to make me feel dumb. guess i'll try moving them around again next time and see what happens.
i still took a shot of my vivaldi/about **actually i couldn't figure out how to add it here so i posted it to google drive.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/198heoQBXZgQb1uXjl4R7t-34GwBw8pJK/view?usp=sharing
@d3adf1sh said in keeps forgetting custom thumbnails on windows, i have tried keeping them in 3 locations:
i still took a shot of my vivaldi/about **actually i couldn't figure out how to add it here so i posted it to google drive.
It's just plain text - you can copy/paste it
I kind of suspect you might be having this issue:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91506/speed-dial-blank-thumbnails-and-not-working-bookmarks-and-folders?page=1
This issue is supposed to be fixed, but might still happen occasionally especially on Linux.
- Do you use folders on the SD a lot?
- Does it look like the screenshot in that topic?
- Still would be useful to have a screenshot of the issue
- And the other stuff
mib3berlin
@d3adf1sh
I guess you get a different bug showing up, you can see only blank rectangles instead of your images.