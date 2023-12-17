Session saved in fullscreen after reopen cant exit fullscreen
I am struggling with this issue from long time now .. i have a session saved in fullscreen and after opening the session if try to exit fullscreen , window renders black rectangle and vanishes from taskbar .. kindly help
DoctorG Ambassador
@sandee101 Perhaps a session is broken.
Perhaps deletetion of session helps.
When you are in fullscreen
Hit F4 to show panel bar
Select the Sessions panel
Delete all saved sessions
Hit F2
Select Exit from list and hit Return
Start Vivaldi