what is going on with Vivaldi?
-
What is going on with this tool? I guess there's been an update. But now it's asking me for a keyring password. What on earth is that? I had to log in again with my credentials and everything seems reasonable again...on Windows. But on my Linux machine, it's also asking me for a keyring password! I made one up, no idea what it will give me. But it still keeps asking. And, after re-logging in again, all my passwords have been forgotten. So now, in panic mode, I go back to Windows to export my passwords and have a safe copy. Because it wouldn't surprise me if Vivaldi on Linux, after having lost them all, were to do a sync, and overwrite all my passwords in the Vivaldi cloud with nothing...and that get synched to Windows. But when I go to the export password page in the help, and press the button, nothing happens. I can't export them. This is a mess. And it's making making me very close to switching browser. Normally updates go smoothly. But whoever did this one should never be allowed to do another.
-
@LangIan The button in vivaldi settings is broken, known issue.
But you should be able to export from here:
chrome://password-manager/settings(still will ask keyring/OS password for that).
The keyring password is created and asked to manage encrypted data, as passwords.
But should be asked rarely (mostly to see a stored password or for export them..)
If no password are found, they are just not synced on the other machine. But yeah, totally agree on the fact of keeping a copy of them just in case...
An empty password page might happen if the previous vivaldi keyring is removed or if the vivaldi folder is copied over another machine (password and other data are not portable).
-
@Hadden89 said in what is going on with Vivaldi?:
chrome://password-manager/settings
I got the passwords out, thank you. My Linux machine is still broken though.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@LangIan Password of keyring should be the same as your Linux user login.
-
Oh that's luck then. Because it's what I did
-
@LangIan if the promt for a password suddenly started to appear, it may be caused by an inconsistency in the use of secret storage implementation of the Linux desktop environment.
In that case, it may be required restore/reset the password store to get it working again.