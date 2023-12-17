What is going on with this tool? I guess there's been an update. But now it's asking me for a keyring password. What on earth is that? I had to log in again with my credentials and everything seems reasonable again...on Windows. But on my Linux machine, it's also asking me for a keyring password! I made one up, no idea what it will give me. But it still keeps asking. And, after re-logging in again, all my passwords have been forgotten. So now, in panic mode, I go back to Windows to export my passwords and have a safe copy. Because it wouldn't surprise me if Vivaldi on Linux, after having lost them all, were to do a sync, and overwrite all my passwords in the Vivaldi cloud with nothing...and that get synched to Windows. But when I go to the export password page in the help, and press the button, nothing happens. I can't export them. This is a mess. And it's making making me very close to switching browser. Normally updates go smoothly. But whoever did this one should never be allowed to do another.