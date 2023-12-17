On pages like https://www.tagesschau.de/newsticker/liveblog-israel-sonntag-122.html where you have a scrolling content, but also a sticky header, the pageup/pagedown always jumps a full increment. So with every jump you miss content as high as the height of the sticky header, because it's hidden behind the header.

I know it's technically correct behavior and websites should use iframes instead, but noone does that anymore in 2023 and I always have to combine pageup/pagedown with several up/down keypresses to navigate through content.

Does anyone have a solution for that? Maybe the pagesize should go to 90% of height to accomodate for that. I'd rather have some overlap anyway, because it helps to find the reading point.