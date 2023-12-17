Would love to see support for extended function keys
-
tomgoodell
In addition to my keyboard and mouse I use a Streamdeck and a Loupedeck on my Windows 11 Pro computer. Both of them are great for creating faster workflows and reducing repetitive stress. Both of them support sending extended function keystrokes (F13 through F24). I'd love to see Vivaldi allow the use of extended function keys in their keyboard shortcut settings. This is probably an esoteric request, but what it allows you to do is create keyboard shortcuts that won't conflict with any of the standard shortcuts built into other software, assuming you're using a device like a streamdeck or loupedeck.