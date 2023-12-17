iOS Browser not working well with Stardock Forums
The iOS Browser not working well with Stardock Forums on iPhone.
Here is a site to check.
https://forums.stardock.com/forum/1148
Notice jitter and jumping up and down randomly.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @pelaird. I checked the forum on the latest stable version of Vivaldi on iOS and didn't notice anything out of the ordinary.
If the site is still behaving weirdly, could you compare it to other browsers you have on your phone (e.g. Safari).
It's more stable on my iPad, but not my iPhone 13 running 17.2 iOS.
If you go to the above address on an iPhone, and then scroll down, when you get close to the bottom it will jump all the way down and jitters when you try to scroll back up.
I was able to reproduce the issue easily on my iphone 14. It is like the initial swipe gets stuck, so you have to swipe a second time to scroll the page. No issues with brave.
Vivaldi:
https://twitter.com/riddlerboss/status/1737834663878836579
Brave:
https://twitter.com/riddlerboss/status/1737835020788895799