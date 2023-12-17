Add-ons refuse to appear on the toolbar
-
I want certain add-ons, like clear cache, ad block, better history - to appear not in a secondary mini-toolbar bar when I click on the "show hidden extensions" button, but in the main toolbar to the right of the URL window.
Even when I specify in the add-on details I want them ON the toolbar, they do not appear there.
HOW CAN I MAKE THIS WORK PROPERLY?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Regats Check the Options in Settings, Address Bar, Extension Visibility.
Right-click on an extension icon to hide/show it.
-
@Pesala
Please read again.
They show, just not in the toolbar.
Right-clicking is no help.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Regats Then disable the setting:Expand Hidden Extensions to Drop Down Menu