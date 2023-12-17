I want to keep my side panel as clean as possible, or just keep it hidden. I want the interface to be as minimal as possible.

Thus, I want to remove buttons that are not commonly used.

But, if I removed them from the side panel. I can not open them. I can not trigger the feature with keyboard shortcuts.

For example, If I removed the button for download panel, I will not be able to trigger it with Ctrl + J or Ctrl + Shift + D