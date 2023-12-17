Ability to open the a panel after the button being removed
-
I want to keep my side panel as clean as possible, or just keep it hidden. I want the interface to be as minimal as possible.
Thus, I want to remove buttons that are not commonly used.
But, if I removed them from the side panel. I can not open them. I can not trigger the feature with keyboard shortcuts.
For example, If I removed the button for download panel, I will not be able to trigger it with Ctrl + J or Ctrl + Shift + D
-
Pesala Ambassador
@malikzeeb Customise the Toolbars, and move the panel icons that you need to use to the Address Bar.
-
You're overdoing it and you just found out you can't do what you're trying to do.
Just press F4 and hide the side panels. Done, nothing else you have to do.
-