"Show closed Tabs": move "Clear All" to the top of the list
I suggest that "Clear All" to be moved to the top, so you don't have to scroll down for long to get to it. This list gets long pretty fast.
Pesala Ambassador
@pokemn Access Key, C will clear them all without scrolling down at all.
Please vote for the existing request: In Show Closed Tabs move Restore All Tabs to the top of the list.
mib3berlin
@pokemn
Hi, I was sure there was a request for this already but cant find it at moment.
I think it is to dangerous to put it at top, it is a kind of backup for many user.
You can clear this in the window panel with on click.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@mib3berlin There are at least two requests, the one linked to above, and Show Closed Tabs
I have updated the title of the other request to be easier to find - https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79048/show-clear-all-option-at-top-of-closed-tabs
