[Snapshot] PWA Interface are shift-down and cause interaction issues
BanditRun90s
I think since 3217.4, currently also affect 3217.17 too.
I've experienced issue with PWA where it show blank space area above whenever I switch to another app that show pop-up interface (e.g. send download link/images to Download Navi, share URL and check tracked params with URLCheck, etc.) and cause PWA screen hard to interact or mistake tapping in wrong point.
Edit: screen captured link https://file.io/6VPLpg2feBM3