This is actually something you should discuss with the Chromium team, since it is their code managing this. I assume though, that they are setting a time limit to avoid permanently accepting an invalid certificate for a site being attacked by a Man In The Middle. Generally, certificate warnings (about public sites) are about a security problem, and an indication that you should NEVER continue, but instead contact the site to have them fix the problem.

Please note that you can in many cases install a certificate so that it is accepted permanently. It is better to do this with a Root certificate, than a site certificate, though (but that makes for a more complicated infrastructure, but in an enterprise internal network that is the way it should be implemented in any case).