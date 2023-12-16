Permanently accept SSL cert exception
bigbumplover
Anybody know how to permanently store a security exception for a SSL certificate?
I'm connecting to a machine on my LAN with a self-signed cert, it's running a web app in the browser but unfortunately Vivaldi expires the security exception after a week or so, so if it's left running that long (which I often do) the app will stop functioning once that exception expires.
I don't have the same problem with Firefox, for example. Once I accept the self-signed cert with Firefox, the exception is permanent (or effectively so, it may expire long enough in the future that I don't care). I would like to have the same in Vivaldi.
@bigbumplover Hi, you need to add the certificate to your OS certificate store as a trusted certificate.
Exactly how you do that depends on your OS, so get your Google-fu on
Like in Windows, you'd add it to the Trusted Root Certificates in CertMgr.
yngve Vivaldi Team
This is actually something you should discuss with the Chromium team, since it is their code managing this. I assume though, that they are setting a time limit to avoid permanently accepting an invalid certificate for a site being attacked by a Man In The Middle. Generally, certificate warnings (about public sites) are about a security problem, and an indication that you should NEVER continue, but instead contact the site to have them fix the problem.
Please note that you can in many cases install a certificate so that it is accepted permanently. It is better to do this with a Root certificate, than a site certificate, though (but that makes for a more complicated infrastructure, but in an enterprise internal network that is the way it should be implemented in any case).