Vivaldi 6.5 won't be installed.
Hi,
My current installed Vivaldi version is: v.4.3160.47 (x64). Now trying to install Vivaldi's latest version: v6.5.3206.39 (x64), is giving me a notification for an "unknown error". So updating my current version, still being installed, does not continue I don't have a clue what is happening here.
Is anyone of you familiar with this problem and/or a possible solution?
I hope to hear from you.
Cheers!
Robert.
Hi,
What's your OS version?
If you are on W7 or related Unix versions, around V5.5 is probably its lastest one.
Otherwise,
Try to update to a lower one and go upward.
I'm working with Windows 11 Pro. If you're telling me, try to upgrade Vivaldi versions from my current versions towards Vivaldi 6.5, then that's what I'll do. I guess your link is there where to start from.
I'll let you know. Thanks for your swift reply.
I've tried to install a much earlier version, 6.2... and I then get the notification that there already is a newer version installed. Should I still want to install v6.2..., I should then uninstall my current version first.
I'm afraid however, that doing so, I would lose all my Bookmarks and Speed Dials settings. I would not know how to have them successfully backed up and successfully being reinstalled as well. In the past, when a new install was necessary, successfully backing up and/or reinstalling didn't work.
Obviously I'm missing the simple knowledge here, but if you can help me further, then I'm open to suggestions.
mib3berlin
@Ropie58
Hi, can you still open the old version or any version?
I think @Zalex108 meant update to 5 then to 6 and so forth.
Before you do anything backup your profile.
Move the folder Vivaldi from \App Data\Local\ to a save place and the try to start Vivaldi.
Maybe you can use your old file Bookmarks in the new install, it include all bookmarks and speed dials.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for your reply. Maybe that is not such a bad idea.
Whith your idea in mind, and to be on the safe side, I just checked my present Vivaldi file in "\App Data\Local" for folders named like "bookmarks" or "Speed Dials", but there were no suchs maps. I thought that once I would have succeeded installing v6.5, I then could simply copy those maps from the present version back into v6.5. But apparently, it doesn't work this way.
BTW, did you successfully install v6.5 already?
Still, wanting to go along with your suggestion, I first need to make sure that there is a succesful procedure to backup and then reinstall my bookmarks and Speed Dials settings. I'm sure that there is one, but in the past, due to my lack of knowledge on this subject, I didn't succeed trying and make it happen.
So, if you, or anyone elsefor that matter, is familiar with the right procedure, then please let me know; I'm all ears.
Cheers!
Robert
Hi,
The mentioned steps about upgrade is what I've meant but was not clear enough.
About the back up,
Look at
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Okay, thank you. I'll dig into that.