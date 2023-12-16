Native ad-block source not being updated - I don't care about cookies
Just an FYI
I noticed that one of the built-in adblocker sources, I don't care about cookies has stopped fetching updates. Looking at the source file, it hasn't been updated since Nov 30th, and should expire every 3 days. I tested the list in uBO, and that barfed up the list as well.
I haven't found much about IDCAC relating to this, mostly posts seemed to be wary of them now since it seems that they were bought by Avast (Who've been known to sell user data). The list link on their website is the same, and I haven't found any mirrors. Perhaps the list is no longer maintained. This could be causing more harm than helping.
mib3berlin
@Danger1081
Hi, I don't use this list but enable it and it update immediately, do you meant this list?
EDIT: I remember you have to dis/enable a list sometimes to get it updated,
Maybe the list maintainer is on holiday. They are allowed holidays you know, and maintaining a blocklist is not something that pays money, so they have other stuff to do.
Thanks, yeah, I see it's not saying Not Fetched now. But still, if you go to the link, you'll see the last modified date...
https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/
[Adblock Plus 2.0]
! Version: 350.202311301133
! Title: I don't care about cookies
! Expires: 3 days
! Licence: https://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html
! Homepage: https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/
! Last modified: 30 Nov 2023 11:33 UTC
True, I do realize that's a possibility. But I've also noticed an uptick in sites that are flagging me lately. As well as more Vivaldi blocker complaints. I'm no expert, but could using a source that's outdated be getting detected? I know the whole thing is an arms race.
If I'm wrong, groovy. At least it's not failing the fetch now. I just wanted to put in on your radar.
@Danger1081 Two weeks without a list getting updated is no big deal. There's plenty other lists like the country-specific ones that are updated even less.
And no point in making up all kinds of crazy theories about that one list not being updated causing other issues.
If in a couple months or two and the list has not yet been updated, then maybe IDCAC is dead, developer moved on to greener fields. Maybe developer got tired of all the idiots calling him a scam because he sold to Avast after all that work he'd put into the extension over years without getting anything back but hatemail.
There are other lists, other extensions. Then maybe Vivaldi will remove the list.
Problem with the new "I still don't care..." is that its blocklist is not in the common ABP blocklist format, stupidly.
Yeah, that does suck. It makes me wonder why Vivaldi is recommending that Bromite list that has other formats as well. And questions about the whole Tracker vs Ad Blocking sources, but I guess I should make a separate thread about that. It helped, but the massive list of unsupported rules seems weird, but maybe it doesn't affect performance...
Valid rules: 30797
Invalid rules: 0
Unsupported rules: 196787
@Danger1081 said in Native ad-block source not being updated - I don't care about cookies:
It makes me wonder why Vivaldi is recommending that Bromite list that has other formats as well.
What "Bromite" list?
I don't know man, I use uBlock.
I also use IDCAC as an extension, no problem.
This is the one that I here and there in the forums
https://github.com/StUser4pda/filtrite/releases/latest/download/bromite-4pda.txt
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90181/adblock-page-on-many-sites-flagged-due-to-tracking-blockers-mobile-only/7
@Danger1081 And that's "Vivaldi promoting"? That's just someone on an internet forum
And personally, I'd stay away from adding a 14MB blocklist file you have no idea even gives you any advantage or not, from some source you have no idea how they get their rules, from a random repo with 4 stars on Github.
Yeah, I'm generally smarter than that. Stupid move. I trusted the "our partners" line and took it as coming from internal. Is there an emoji holding a gun to its own head? Glad I've been trying to pick the list grouping apart and isolate the usable lists. Still leaves me back with my original EasyList/EasyPrivacy issues. I'll ignore all the posts on the forum that suggest the link. Thanks for the answers
I'll ignore all the posts on the forum that suggest the link.
Generally on the internet, that's the best course of action for most "advice"