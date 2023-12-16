@Danger1081 Two weeks without a list getting updated is no big deal. There's plenty other lists like the country-specific ones that are updated even less.

And no point in making up all kinds of crazy theories about that one list not being updated causing other issues.

If in a couple months or two and the list has not yet been updated, then maybe IDCAC is dead, developer moved on to greener fields. Maybe developer got tired of all the idiots calling him a scam because he sold to Avast after all that work he'd put into the extension over years without getting anything back but hatemail.

There are other lists, other extensions. Then maybe Vivaldi will remove the list.

Problem with the new "I still don't care..." is that its blocklist is not in the common ABP blocklist format, stupidly.