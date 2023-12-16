Start page thumbnail updates too soon
-
When new item is added to start page, or "Update thumbnail" is pressed, the thumbnail sometimes shows page in the state before XHRs are finished
In this screenshot I'd expect to see actual google/osm maps, not the black or gray rectangles
The obvious hacky solution would be just add a couple seconds timeout before grabbing the image
-
@acidnik Yeah, just get some custom thumbnails for those sites for now.
-
I know about custom thumbnails, I was hoping for a better solution. Do you know, is there plans to fix this?
-
@acidnik No idea. If you feel like reporting a bug you can do so I guess, but it might already be reported.
It's been like this for ever, so probably not high priority.