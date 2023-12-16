Losing tabs
For the umpteenth time, I opened the browser and found the 30 tabs I'd had open have disappeared. It does this quite often now and it's annoying.
Can anyone suggest how to stop it?
@GaryF Settings, General, Startup with, Last Session.
Close Vivaldi with File menu, Exit, not by closing each window with the X button.
I've used Vivaldi for many years now and it's always been set to startup with last session. I've never had an issue like this until the last few months.
Also in all the time I have used Vivaldi I close it by clicking the X in the top right which closes all pages tabs etc, but they have ALWAYS opened up again later.
This is a new thing happening for some reason.
No Vivaldi techs in here then? They want everyone to use their product but don't give a fck when there's problems.
@GaryF The developers rarely respond here, and right now I am sure that they are busy with releasing the latest Vivaldi versions.
Please remove the foul language, and do some diagnostics to find the cause for the issue.
You will catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.
Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
@Pesala This is part of the problem. They add on functions that no-one wants or needs, turning a browser into a small OS instead of just a browser. Continually expanding it instead of fixing bugs and answering problems from users. What's the point of being super busy releasing new versions when old ones haven't been fixed?
What diagnostics? This is exactly the problem, I have no clue what to do. How would you expect me to know how to fix a problem when I don't know why the problem has occurred? This morning I logged in to find that my new search provider was Million Less. How? Why? Default search engine is still google in the settings. I've never even used millionless. Where would I start to find a solution to that?
I find that honey can be turned into vinegar if you spoil it enough. You can't expect regular problems that are ignored by techies, and no-one knows how to fix them, over a period of years, to end up making people talk like honey. Frustration sets in. There's an accumulation of irritations and problems that is never resolved. Human beings can't stay honey forever in the face of unresolved issues.
Foul language? Come on. Every single TV show, film, book, play, general public conversation and yes the internet too is awash with the normal language that people use. It's not even illegal to swear at a police officer because it's not foul anymore, it's just language.
And again, how can people keep their temperament when they invest in and commit totally to a browser only to find that developers of that browser don't seem to give a flying hoot about problems that people have? If you don't expect to see irritation and frustration and sometimes anger from people fed up of the constant tech issues that plague our lives then maybe you should not be ambassador?
Thanks for your help so far. That's all I'm here for.
I have this same issue, and it is has been like that since I started using Vivaldi. The latest sessions-feature does help as it saves my state, but even that is not perfect.
While I think it is a good tip, and I appreciate it, that we should exit buy clicking "file" and then exit from there that is not how most people close down their browser. Most people obviously click the "x" in the corner, as do I. When I do that, fairly often - it is a game of chance if I have my tabs still there or not. Often, key tabs are gone.
I have seen very little activity on this problem, and seeing how version after version is released with more and more features, I assumed it was basically just me and that no one is even aware of this.
So even though I do not wish this upon anyone else, I am glad to see it isn't just me.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
If it were a widespread issue we would have many more reports on it. Most likely something in your setup is causing the issue.
To find out the cause, going to the Help page @Pesala shared and going through the suggestions there is a good start. For example, Extensions are known to cause trouble on occasion.
But should it happen again, before there is a solution, first place you should look is the Closed Tabs menu (trash can icon) on the far side of the Tab Bar or in the Windows Panel. You should be able to restore your tabs easily from there.
Also, we just released a new feature, Sessions Panel, where you can enable Automatic Session Backups and reopen the tabs from there, in case the browser doesn't start with your previous session.
@GaryF The result of not following the Code of Conduct, is that the most active helpers here will ignore you. I gave you a link already to help with diagnosing the issue.
I am now done with helping you.
DoctorG Ambassador
@GaryF Yes.
- Is you C: drive's filesystem ok?
Check it with Windows Tools.
- Do you use any extensions to enhance privacy?
Some can clear cookies.
- Do you use any external security app?
- Do you use any system cleaner app?
- Do you use Windows energy setting Hibernation?
- Had Vivaldi a crash before?
- Is you C: drive's filesystem ok?
@henryvoll If you open only one window, then clicking the X is fine, but I suspect that many users open more than one window — at least sometimes. Then, clicking the X will only close the window, not Vivaldi.
The Last Session only includes the window or windows that were open when you exited Vivaldi.
You can usually see at once if another window is open. Then it is time to recover the closed window before exiting Vivaldi in the correct way from the File menu.
I got into the habit of using Alt+F, x to exit Vivaldi, and I click the X only when I have a window that I will not need again.
@GaryF said in Losing tabs:
This morning I logged in to find that my new search provider was Million Less. How? Why? Default search engine is still google in the settings.
Not sure what you mean by "logged in", but anyway!
I would guess that that has been added by an extension you have installed. Sorry, no idea which as I have never seen that search engine!
@henryvoll Just curious do you Windows users have the Exit and Close Confirmation dialog box settings available?
And if you do, why don't you use that to prevent yourself from accidentally or forgetfully closing the application in a way that would make you lose tabs until Vivaldi fixes this issue.
-
@Pesala This also might be the answer he's looking for.
@jane-n My setup hasn't in years.
My extensions haven't changed in years.
I know the self help page and I know the easy things to do. But this is a Vivaldi fault and I don't know how to fault check it. I don't think I've been able to permanently fix any of the small faults that crop up.
I think it's time to move browser tbh. I thought Vivaldi cared about their users and were there to support them but clearly not.
-
And here we go again. What trash can icon? There is no trash can icon in Vivaldi. Not that I've ever seen. But even if there was why would I possibly think of going there? Your helps files that I've seen have never mentioned a trash can icon.
-
@Pesala Good, you were not of any help at all anyway. And you've proved your unprofessionalism too so you're no different to me eh?
Oh and erm...check how long this question has sat. No-one was helping anyway!
-
@dustinx33 Why doesn't the X close the window using the file, exit script? So, so simple to do and yet thousands of hours spent on features that noone uses lol
-
-
@TbGbe Logged in to the computer. What the heck does log in mean lol
I have installed no new extensions and if I had I would have checked them first. I know the basics, it's beyond the basics I don't know, and for a long time I've had sub optimal performance from vivaldi for no other reason than I can't find answers to most faults.
I'm ready to try a new browser now. This one has 100 features noone needs and yet zero time spent on fixing problems. And they keep asking me to donate again pmsl!