@Pesala This is part of the problem. They add on functions that no-one wants or needs, turning a browser into a small OS instead of just a browser. Continually expanding it instead of fixing bugs and answering problems from users. What's the point of being super busy releasing new versions when old ones haven't been fixed?

What diagnostics? This is exactly the problem, I have no clue what to do. How would you expect me to know how to fix a problem when I don't know why the problem has occurred? This morning I logged in to find that my new search provider was Million Less. How? Why? Default search engine is still google in the settings. I've never even used millionless. Where would I start to find a solution to that?

I find that honey can be turned into vinegar if you spoil it enough. You can't expect regular problems that are ignored by techies, and no-one knows how to fix them, over a period of years, to end up making people talk like honey. Frustration sets in. There's an accumulation of irritations and problems that is never resolved. Human beings can't stay honey forever in the face of unresolved issues.

Foul language? Come on. Every single TV show, film, book, play, general public conversation and yes the internet too is awash with the normal language that people use. It's not even illegal to swear at a police officer because it's not foul anymore, it's just language.

And again, how can people keep their temperament when they invest in and commit totally to a browser only to find that developers of that browser don't seem to give a flying hoot about problems that people have? If you don't expect to see irritation and frustration and sometimes anger from people fed up of the constant tech issues that plague our lives then maybe you should not be ambassador?

Thanks for your help so far. That's all I'm here for.