I don't think there should be an ability to restore default labels. I think labels should have more options including coloring options for both the panel and the message list and promoting options.

In my case I have some problems with labels that would be solved if I could delete default labels and recreate them. Default labels would then be promoted ones. With that options there could be pre existing templates to create new labels and easily recreate the existing default labels.

In a way vivaldi already has "examples" of those features:

-mailing lists can be promoted to Important;

-there is a templates function for the calendar that can be used to create new events.