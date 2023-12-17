"Default labels" question | VB-102502
If default labels are removed
there is no easy way to add them back so is likely a bug...
Also, I think only the colored ones are actually synced remotely.
not sure about the removal / readding of the default labels. Do you mean that when 'important' is removed, it cannot be readded? The default labels are the ones that are set up to be fully compatible to thunderbird and evolution (and I think Opera M2 which loses importance every minute).
Custom labels are synced remotely too. I just tested this (again) by adding "funlabel" to some email in one profile and then finding that label in a different build.
@WildEnte exactly. If I remove default labels they won't come back easily.
About custom labels... I'm still on test phase as I'm moving mail on default profile...
@WildEnte I just tried and they doesn't.
if I use
$label1as name, which should create a default red
Importantlabel, the actual name in the label in sidebar is correct, but then in the mail threads is written as
$label1. Also, doesn't get the colored icon.
I actually don't care too much about default labels but is still strange
@Hadden89 since it's not too complicated to remove default labels, I guess the ability to restore them (in the panel, not on emails) would be good. Alternatively there should be a warning that removed default labels cannot be readded later.
-> this warrants a bug report, don't you think? Specific steps would be welcome, because it makes this so much easier to confirm
@WildEnte Done. ️ VB-102502
I don't think there should be an ability to restore default labels. I think labels should have more options including coloring options for both the panel and the message list and promoting options.
In my case I have some problems with labels that would be solved if I could delete default labels and recreate them. Default labels would then be promoted ones. With that options there could be pre existing templates to create new labels and easily recreate the existing default labels.
In a way vivaldi already has "examples" of those features:
-mailing lists can be promoted to Important;
-there is a templates function for the calendar that can be used to create new events.
Pesala Ambassador
@Durtro Coloured labels can be created with a few lines of CSS.
/* Coloured Subject Titles for Email Labels */ #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Bug']) { color:red; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Confirmed']) { color:red; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Fixed']) { color:red; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Reference']) { color:orange; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Important']) { color:violet; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Reference']) { color:blue; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='ToDo']) { color:white; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Willnotdo']) { color:black; }
@Pesala Yes I know and already use it, however, given that vivaldi does offer on first installation default labels with colors, it is strange that no option exists in creating them outside modding. It is like an incomplete feature...
Having vivaldi installed in both linux and windows I do aldo remember that, before modding, the default labels, when shown on the message list, had stylization only in linux I think.
@Pesala Are there other colors that can be assigned to other folders?
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif I suspect that any HTML Named Colours will work. Try some and see.
@Pesala said in "Default labels" question | VB-102502:
@janrif I suspect that any HTML Named Colours will work. Try some and see.
Thank you but over my head; don't know how to implement.
@Pesala Maybe you can point me to a instruction URL or provide some instruction. TIA