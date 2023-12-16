Tree View in Tab Panel keeps disappearing
I typically leave the Tab Panel open with all of my current tabs sorted into folders. Since last update to v6.5.3206.39, the tree view keeps randomly disappearing from the pane, which I've never experienced before:
Toggling it off and on or clicking on another open tab (and other seemingly random things) brings the list back.
Kind of a showstopper for me because I'll be working in one tab and need to pull up another that was already in view in the list, etc..
This is happening with multiple Win10 computers.
If it's a resource issue, what other (possibly new in this build) features have been added that I could disable?
mib3berlin
@deckard2019
Hi, do you meant the Window panel and Workspaces?
I think you are the first user report this and I cant reproduce it on several Windows 11 installs.
We have a lot of Windows 10 user here, maybe one can reproduce this.
This would be a really bad bug.
Cheers, mib
Hi and thank you for the reply.
So I don't have workspaces, just a large list of multiple folders created from dragging tabs on top of each other, but yes it essentially looks like your screenshot normally.
One thing I noticed which is different is a "Synced Tabs" item above "Window":
Looks like clicking on any other open app or the desktop causes the list to disappear as well.
Checking now to see if this "Synced Tabs" exists on other machines.
mib3berlin
@deckard2019
OK, then you meant tab stacks.
Anyway, this list should never disappear independent of using tabs, windows, workspaces or whatever.
Synced tabs show all open tabs on other devices but not sorted in tab stacks or workspaces.
deckard2019
Got it. Stacks vs folders I guess, but when you right-click on the Window item in the list, there are options to Expand or Collapse all folders, so I've been referring to them as folders. This is one of the features I find most useful and why I've been using Vivaldi exclusively.
That said, it would be very cool to have an almost File Explorer-style view when clicking on a folder in the list, i.e., Tile/Thumbnail/Detail/List view in the main window of all tabs in that stack/folder when you click on it. Easier than having to scroll through the panel if you have a stack with a lot of tabs.
Back to the issue, so for whatever reason, the other machines which are NOT experiencing this issue show Synced Tabs at the bottom above Closed Tabs, or not at all...
I do not have any syncing options enabled at the moment.
EDIT Seems the issue is related to whether or not I have Sort Manually vs Sort by Title. 2 of the machines which are experiencing the issue are set Sort by Title, others which are not are Sort Manually.
I can also confirm that changing the sort order from Title to Manually has resolved the issue on the WIn10 PCs in question.
mib3berlin
@deckard2019
Hi again, if an other user can confirm the list disappear if set to Title this is a bug.
I don't use this panel often and my main system is Linux, I cant test this at moment.
If you have time and get a confirmation from other users you can report it to the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib