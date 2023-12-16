Got it. Stacks vs folders I guess, but when you right-click on the Window item in the list, there are options to Expand or Collapse all folders, so I've been referring to them as folders. This is one of the features I find most useful and why I've been using Vivaldi exclusively.

That said, it would be very cool to have an almost File Explorer-style view when clicking on a folder in the list, i.e., Tile/Thumbnail/Detail/List view in the main window of all tabs in that stack/folder when you click on it. Easier than having to scroll through the panel if you have a stack with a lot of tabs.

Back to the issue, so for whatever reason, the other machines which are NOT experiencing this issue show Synced Tabs at the bottom above Closed Tabs, or not at all...

I do not have any syncing options enabled at the moment.

EDIT Seems the issue is related to whether or not I have Sort Manually vs Sort by Title. 2 of the machines which are experiencing the issue are set Sort by Title, others which are not are Sort Manually.