I'm trying to troubleshoot issues with synced tabs. The issue was noticed after updating Vivaldi. I then attempted to resolve the issue by reinstalling the browser on all devices (all devices were affected) and manually copy the profile contents to the appropriate directory. Currently, my desktop computer seems to not be syncing tabs even after resetting the remote data, signing out, restarting the browser, and signing back in multiple times. My laptop and smartphone are able to see each other's tabs, though my desktop is not seen by them nor does it see them.

Here is what I see whenever I attempt to look at synced tabs on the desktop:

Here is what I see when looking at synced tabs on my laptop:

Finally, here is what I see on my smartphone:

After comparing the sync internals, I noticed some differences between my desktop's status and my laptop's status. The following are the Datatypes that are running on the laptop, though not on the desktop:

Sessions

History Delete Directives

History

Here is the status of the desktop:



Here is the status of the laptop:



I've tried searching around for how to resolve the "Datatype preconditions not met" message without success. I'm assuming that these must be initialized somehow?. I couldn't find any documentation on the process that would provide hints on how to do it manually, though this is assuming that this is at all relevant to my synced tabs issue.