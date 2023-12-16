Sync Internals: Datatype preconditions not met
I'm trying to troubleshoot issues with synced tabs. The issue was noticed after updating Vivaldi. I then attempted to resolve the issue by reinstalling the browser on all devices (all devices were affected) and manually copy the profile contents to the appropriate directory. Currently, my desktop computer seems to not be syncing tabs even after resetting the remote data, signing out, restarting the browser, and signing back in multiple times. My laptop and smartphone are able to see each other's tabs, though my desktop is not seen by them nor does it see them.
Here is what I see whenever I attempt to look at synced tabs on the desktop:
Here is what I see when looking at synced tabs on my laptop:
Finally, here is what I see on my smartphone:
After comparing the sync internals, I noticed some differences between my desktop's status and my laptop's status. The following are the Datatypes that are running on the laptop, though not on the desktop:
- Sessions
- History Delete Directives
- History
Here is the status of the desktop:
Here is the status of the laptop:
I've tried searching around for how to resolve the "Datatype preconditions not met" message without success. I'm assuming that these must be initialized somehow?. I couldn't find any documentation on the process that would provide hints on how to do it manually, though this is assuming that this is at all relevant to my synced tabs issue.
Just noticed the same few minutes ago.
The only thing I guess is related is the V Version on Mobile and Desktop.
Mobile Stable + Desktop Snapshot: QR message
Mobile Stable + Desktop Stable: Sync works fine
Latest on each three
I use a very lightweight profile to backup the mobile tabs, that runs on Stable meanwhile the default runs on Snapshot so just saw this behavior on this scenario.
Check whether is your case too.

Just tried on another computer and the Sync worked fine in Snap Desktop+Stable Mobile
Maybe it was a temporary problem.
Will check again tomorrow on the conflictive computer.
Ah, I neglected to provide that info. Both Windows devices are running the same Vivaldi version and OS build.
Vivladi: 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803)
Here is the info for the Android device, though I'm not sure that is relevant since both Windows devices are running the same browser version and OS build and the Android device only sees the tabs for the unaffected laptop.
Vivaldi: 6.4.3171.110
OS: Android 12 Build: SPA1A.210812.016
The sync issue was first observed on 12/14/2023. The sync internal differences between the two Windows devices were first observed on 12/15/2023.
As of this time, the issue is still occurring on the affected desktop.
Even if the issue cannot be reproduced, would there be any other troubleshooting steps that I may take? I still think that the sync internal status is a clue to the issue, though I do not know how to proceed troubleshooting further beyond attempting another reinstallation of the browser on the affected Windows device.
I do know that I had issues with synced tabs in the previous browser version that affected both of my Windows devices, though they could each see the tabs from the Android device, but not the tabs from each other. Creating a new profile folder for each device seemed to resolve it, though I do not understand why. After the update, neither Windows device could see any tabs from any devices and only the QR pop-up would show. When I reinstalled, I automatically created a new profile and copied my backup to it rather than the default profile folder to avoid the issue that I had in the previous version.
Time ago saw broken Sync because some custom enabled Flags.
Check that too and reset them if any enabled, Note them to reapply also, would not be the reason.
julien_picalausa Vivaldi Team
The laptop status is normal. The datatypes in questions are disabled by chromium code because sync encryption is enabled. Those datatypes are only used in Chrome by Google to retrieve data that users have stored on the Google servers or to report various events to Google. We obviously do not care about those and they won't impact syncing.
The state of the desktop indicates that the "Save Browsing History" settings was set to "Session Only". In such a case, all syncing of History and Sessions is disabled.
Thx
With this info I've fixed it despite History was not set to Session Only but to 3 Months, just changed to 6 Months, restarted and few moments later the Sync'd Tabs appeared.
Just selected 3 Months back again and they're still there.
Thx
Ah, that makes sense. I was playing around with the "Save Browsing History" settings. It seems this behavior is also exhibited when it is set to one month. The desktop was set to one month while the laptop was set to three months. Thank you very much for the info! My synced tabs are now running across all devices.
Thank you for sharing this. I just have to keep in mind that this behavior occurs when it is set to one month also.
Sometimes, when there are big changes between versions some settings behave in a kind of zombie state, just changing the option, restarting and reverting it back fixes without reset the whole Profile or settings branch.
I've seen a couple more reports like that.
Thx to the Dev info can be easily fixed.