@mib2soprano

As I understand it, this option (Use Tab Zoom) is to control whether pages on the same website (domain name) use the same scaling ratio. If checked, each different page opened on the same website (domain name) can be displayed with different zoom ratios in real time. like this:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/717901

What I'm talking about is another feature, which is that different websites (domain names) can remember their own default zoom ratios, which are different from the global default zoom ratio set by the zoom ruler above that option.

