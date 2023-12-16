Welcome to the forum @udoschae. Only Vivaldi Webmail, i.e. a free email account, requires the collection of reputation points. This is the equivalent of a fee that other mail account providers charge - the private ones charge money, others place ads in the webmail interface, others sell your data. Vivaldi chose to do none of that but instead reward people who just stick with the Vivaldi community with eventually getting a free email service. You also don't need to blog or be active on the forum- just using the browser and syncing your devices (which just indicates that you are using your community account) also earns you points.

Note that you can always use the Email client that is integrated into the browser for accessing any IMAP or POP3 email addresses you may have - that client is available from day one to everybody.