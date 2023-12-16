Password Autofill to 3rt party apps
ivanyonkov
Hi Team,
When I set Vivaldi as my default password manager, it only works in Vivaldi, but when I want to use it for third-party apps, it doesn't fill in the username and password stored in vivaldi's password cloud.
papalpenguin
Are you using the On Screen Keyboard or do you have an external keyboard connected? If so its the On Screen Keyboard UI which can be turned off by going to Settings > General > Keyboard and turn off Shortcuts and Predictive Text