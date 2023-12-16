After Vivaldi is put to sleep by iOS, when you relaunch it, it opens with a new speed dial tab open. Ideally, when I relaunch my browser, I want it to return me to the state I left it in, whichever the last tab that was open should be the one that is loaded. I frequently find myself having to close this new tab so I can get to work.

It would be even better if this was a customizable option, as I'm sure there are people who might prefer the existing behavior, in addition to people like myself, who prefer the browser to return to the exact state it was left in.