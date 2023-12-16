How to import passwords from another Browsers?
I'm using Vivald on Fedora linux and I do not find a way to import my passwords from edge on settings. How can I do it?
@luanbs17 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
See: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/
However, if it's just the passwords, and Vivaldi does not detect your Edge installation, the easiest is probably just to export the passwords from Edge and import into Vivaldi from the exported file.
Import can be done from:
chrome://password-manager/passwords
Just remember to delete the exported file from disk after succesfull import