It refuses to close after hibernation for some reason. Alt+F4 doesn't work either. I'll have to kill it with task manager

I've been to this browser for the last couple of weeks and the amount of bugs I immediately found in this is shocking. I'll stay around for a little longer, but I'm already considering going back to Opera. They have their fair share of bugs and don't have some of the features this browser have that I want, but honestly the bugs in the current version are much less breaking the experience in Opera compared to what I see here.

Like, right now, while I type this, I've just found another bug. I'm typing through a pinned tab inside a pinned tab group. The next tab after it isn't pinned, but is inside the group. I can't switch to that tab. When I click on it, it sends me back here. I also can't close that tab, while other unpinned tabs inside this same pinned tab group can be deleted. I'm using bottom tabs