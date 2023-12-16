Close button not working after hibernation
-
It refuses to close after hibernation for some reason. Alt+F4 doesn't work either. I'll have to kill it with task manager
I've been to this browser for the last couple of weeks and the amount of bugs I immediately found in this is shocking. I'll stay around for a little longer, but I'm already considering going back to Opera. They have their fair share of bugs and don't have some of the features this browser have that I want, but honestly the bugs in the current version are much less breaking the experience in Opera compared to what I see here.
Like, right now, while I type this, I've just found another bug. I'm typing through a pinned tab inside a pinned tab group. The next tab after it isn't pinned, but is inside the group. I can't switch to that tab. When I click on it, it sends me back here. I also can't close that tab, while other unpinned tabs inside this same pinned tab group can be deleted. I'm using bottom tabs
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@darthgtb said in Close button not working after hibernation:
after hibernation
Please explain this, how do you hibernate.
-
what do you mean "how"?
Is there a different way than this?
-
I should mention, this was the first time I hibernated the PC with Vivaldi open, so might have been a coincidence. I think there was an update yesterday when I hibernated the PC, which could be the actual cause
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@darthgtb Thank.
You can hibernate a PC and tabs in a browser, that's why i asked!
Tested with 6.5.3206.39 Win 11 23H2.
I do not see such issue after i set Windows 11 to Hibernate and waked up PC after some minutes.
-
@DoctorG ah, I see. I didn't know you could hibernate tabs too.
Yeah this could have been a coincidence. If it happens again, I'll get back here. I'll try to remember to hibernate after an update to see it's linked to that too