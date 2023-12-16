HI Guys

I keep coming back to Vivaldi to try it but never last.

So i am going to give it another serious try.

I am sure it must do it but cannot find the option.

I have always loved Tabs in left bar and Edge actually got me hooked.

Don't use it any more before the haters start but I am big Brave user.

But one option Edge had which i liked was to have auto rollover.

SO you have left bar showing icons only but if you roll over with mouse it extends.

Is this possible in Vivaldi ?

Also i hate the 2 bars url and search i prefer 1 bar is that possible ?