Left Tab Panel Auto Expand on Rollover
-
HI Guys
I keep coming back to Vivaldi to try it but never last.
So i am going to give it another serious try.
I am sure it must do it but cannot find the option.
I have always loved Tabs in left bar and Edge actually got me hooked.
Don't use it any more before the haters start but I am big Brave user.
But one option Edge had which i liked was to have auto rollover.
SO you have left bar showing icons only but if you roll over with mouse it extends.
Is this possible in Vivaldi ?
Also i hate the 2 bars url and search i prefer 1 bar is that possible ?