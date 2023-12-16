How to avoid the Sign in popup on Browser Restart?
reajulhasanraju
Every time I open Vivaldi Browser I see this popup, 2/3 times. I had to either confirm the sign-in or cancel the popup.
N.B: Google is already logged in just as fine.
This is freaking annoying. Any solutions?
DoctorG Ambassador
@reajulhasanraju If you use Vivaldi Mail with a google account, calendar or addressbook it needs authentication again with updated browser.
Happens sometime, is some strange Google security feature.
Try it a few times, do not cancel the auth signin.