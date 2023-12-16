Would someone like to explain why the default search engines are now infected with referral tags?
gimmemytabsback
I am on Stable 6.5.3206.39 and was just casually searching for an item in Startpage when I noticed that the URL specifically mentioned Vivaldi as a 'referral,' which struck me as odd because I didn't explicitly click on anything like the sponsored Speed Dials, that clearly have a different, Vivaldi-specific referral link. I shrugged it off and changed over to DuckDuckGo, (which, mind you, is set as my private incognito search engine) lo and behold, ALSO had a Vivaldi referral in the URL. Then I went to the Vivaldi settings page and it turns out several default engines have a referrer tag built into the URL query.
How did that happen, Vivaldi? When did that happen Vivaldi? Cuz I sure don't have any extensions designed to inject weird things into my search engines, and none of my custom engines have that either. Those trackers weren't there 2 weeks ago, Vivaldi. Why have my search engines been silently updated to add more tracking variables, in the apparently privacy friendly browser?
I understand you need to keep the lights on and thus you make deals with sponsors. But why wasn't the nature of these affiliate links in the engines made clear the moment they updated, in my browser, clearly expressed to me in a way I could not miss it? Why was the possibility of this not made more explicit, considering that I've been using this browser for over 4 top level revisions and I've never seen this tactic used before? And more damning, why is there not a one-click toggle to
Allow referral links when you search in Vivaldi. Doing so supports our maintenance and cause.
Because I guarantee people would click it, and privacy conscious people could simply disable it.
This is minor in the grand scheme of things, there are far worse levels of sponsored tracking deals, and I could just delete the referral tag from the engine entry. But it's about the principle of the matter. If I can't trust them to not mess with the content of my search queries in order to get revenue from search companies, how much can I trust them to not mess with settings I rely on in the future in order to do the same? Or trust them with my browser in general?
I would rather not have to lose that trust.
Pesala Ambassador
gimmemytabsback
I was already aware that the default engines are provided by sponsors.
That doesn't explain the change in the agreements or not alerting users to the change in search behavior. Previously those engines supported Vivaldi by asking for a slot in the default engines, but they were the exact same as adding the engines yourself there. That's fine in my view.
What is not fine is adding tracking parameters to search queries when they did not do so before, and on top of that doing so silently.
@gimmemytabsback FYI - these search arguments have been in Vivaldi since at least 3.0 (2020)...
Pesala Ambassador
@gimmemytabsback The referrals are required for Vivaldi to get paid. However, they do not track users.
Yet, at Vivaldi, we don’t track or profile you. Nor do we collect usage data. In fact, we believe that the unnecessary collection of data is dangerous and has no place in your browser. We only try to have a general overview of how many users we have, what OS they run and where in the world they are, taken as a whole.
Vivaldi generates revenue from partner deals with search engines.
Every time you search using one of the pre-installed search engines, you’re helping us grow, one search at a time. Currently, we work with DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Startpage, Yahoo!, Bing, Yandex and Neeva.
@Pesala said in Would someone like to explain why the default search engines are now infected with referral tags?:
Every time you search using one of the pre-installed search engines, you’re helping us grow, one search at a time
this is the key sentence - the search engine has to know that the search was conducted with Vivaldi. By the way, just entering "test" in the address bar of Firefox yields https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=test - with the client identifier firefox. This is absolute standard behavior for deals with search engines.
Note that also all the default bookmarks are referrals that even run via vivaldi.com, e.g. https://vivaldi.com/bk/booking-us-bk
As the others said, this is all "from the start" and "transparently explained" and certainly not concerning stuff.