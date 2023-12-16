I am on Stable 6.5.3206.39 and was just casually searching for an item in Startpage when I noticed that the URL specifically mentioned Vivaldi as a 'referral,' which struck me as odd because I didn't explicitly click on anything like the sponsored Speed Dials, that clearly have a different, Vivaldi-specific referral link. I shrugged it off and changed over to DuckDuckGo, (which, mind you, is set as my private incognito search engine) lo and behold, ALSO had a Vivaldi referral in the URL. Then I went to the Vivaldi settings page and it turns out several default engines have a referrer tag built into the URL query.

How did that happen, Vivaldi? When did that happen Vivaldi? Cuz I sure don't have any extensions designed to inject weird things into my search engines, and none of my custom engines have that either. Those trackers weren't there 2 weeks ago, Vivaldi. Why have my search engines been silently updated to add more tracking variables, in the apparently privacy friendly browser?

I understand you need to keep the lights on and thus you make deals with sponsors. But why wasn't the nature of these affiliate links in the engines made clear the moment they updated, in my browser, clearly expressed to me in a way I could not miss it? Why was the possibility of this not made more explicit, considering that I've been using this browser for over 4 top level revisions and I've never seen this tactic used before? And more damning, why is there not a one-click toggle to

Allow referral links when you search in Vivaldi. Doing so supports our maintenance and cause.

Because I guarantee people would click it, and privacy conscious people could simply disable it.

This is minor in the grand scheme of things, there are far worse levels of sponsored tracking deals, and I could just delete the referral tag from the engine entry. But it's about the principle of the matter. If I can't trust them to not mess with the content of my search queries in order to get revenue from search companies, how much can I trust them to not mess with settings I rely on in the future in order to do the same? Or trust them with my browser in general?

I would rather not have to lose that trust.