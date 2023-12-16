No Delete Function for Saved Sessions
-
No Delete Function in Saved Sessions - No right to click delete saved sessions
how do we delete them now that that function button that was there before, is now gone?
-
mib2soprano
@beedude
Hi, we have now a session panel, do you meant this?
-
I see the panel now..but i was refering to the once avaiable delte button from
File/Open Saved Session panel in the top menu.
the delte button is gone and no way to right click and delete too.
thanks.
Will now opt to use the panel to manage sessions from now on.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@beedude Please read help about the session panel: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/