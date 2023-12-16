somethings gone wrong about latest update at pc
when i create a new tab, it pops up with new window which i didn't setting like that.(seldomly)
and the tab didn't close even i click close button. i don't know it happens on my pc only.
Same issue here on new update, tab close button sometimes did not working unless restart browser lol
Besides I hope they will soon release updates to fix problems such as: Dead bird icon (currently I use the installation method without going through the default path of windows, this error will automatically fixed and never repeated again); or automatically log out of discord, wrong in position and PopUp size of some extensions, this will be the perfect and fastest browser with the deepest customization that I have ever known. The browser is beautiful, light and extremely smooth with hundreds of tabs open without any lag, many great features that other browsers don't have.
I confirm this, the last update made the browser almost unusable on long term work. After a while it just doesn't let you use any tabs, even system tabs (like Extensions).
The first time I noticed it was when SponsorBlock started crashing, I disabled all extensions but the browser crash didn't fix it. Updated the browser manually through the installer, the problem did not go away.
@0xnth 100% agree. let's just wait vivaldi team work on it. Another error happend month ago and when i reported it, they feedback and fixed it within weeks!
stessa cosa a me; lentamente ha continuato a perdere funzionalita' ed ora non apre piu' neppure le schede ibernate. Appare completamente immobile. Ho provato a reinstallarlo con una versione precedente un paio di volte, ma il problema non si risolve. E' un problema dell'ultimo aggiornamento che ha modificato qualcosa. Confermo che l'ultima versione di Chrome funziona perfettamente, Vivaldi invece è morto. Risolvete per favore. Grazie.
same thing to me; it slowly continued to lose functionality and now it no longer even opens hibernated tabs. He appears completely still. I've tried reinstalling it with an older version a couple of times, but the problem doesn't go away. It's a problem with the latest update that changed something. I confirm that the latest version of Chrome works perfectly, but Vivaldi is dead. Solve please. Thank you.