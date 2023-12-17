Tabs opening in wrong order on some websites
-
Hi,
Hi, I’m using Vivaldi 6.5.3212.30 in portrait mode on my iPad Air 5th Gen.
I’m seeing this issue consistently on https://arstechnica.com (but I’m not sure if it also occurs on other websites).
My steps to trigger this problem are:
- Visit https://arstechnica.com in the Vivaldi browser on an iPad
- Open any two articles on the Ars home-page as background tabs, which I will call tabs A & B
- Scroll down the home-page until you see “Load More Stories...” - click on this button.
- Open a further article on the newly-loaded page as a background tab, which I will call tab C.
In Safari, when I carry out these steps, the background tabs open in the order A,B,C
However, in Vivaldi for iOS, the C background tab is inserted before tabs A & B, in the order C,A,B
I wonder if you can replicate this issue, and if so, whether it's intentional behaviour? Thanks (edit: minor edits & forgot to add background tab info)
-
By default, when you open a link in a new tab Vivaldi opens the new tab after the current tab, so what you are seeing is normal. In Vivaldi desktop and Vivaldi Android you can change the default in settings to have new tabs open after the last tab .
Vivaldi for iOS doesn't have that option. If that's what you want, add it to the Mobile Feature Requests thread https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests with the iOS tag.
-
@yeswap - Hi, thanks for your reply. I think I made a (fairly large) mistake in my original post - I was referring to background tabs here, which are being created by opening articles on the Ars Technica home-page.
I should note, that if I carry out the same steps in Vivaldi for Android, the background tabs open in the order A,B,C as with Safari for iOS. This is with new tab position set to "after related tabs" in Android.
I think the issue is triggered by clicking on "load more stories" on the Ars Home-page in Vivaldi for iOS. The browser treats it as a new page, rather than a continuation of the old one.
I hope this makes some sense
-
@pbwoody79 I was able to reproduce the behaviour you are seeing. I think it's a bug, Vivaldi is not opening new background tabs in a consistent order, sometimes they are after the last tab, othertimes after the current tab.
-
@yeswap - Hi, I'm glad you were able to reproduce this at your end. I think I've also seen this behaviour on a few other websites while using Vivaldi on iPadOS (but I'm not 100% certain).
I've also filed a bug report with Vivaldi. However, I forgot to include the background tab information. so I hope I'll be able to add this to the report at some point, or, if possible, direct them to this thread.
Thanks again for your help.