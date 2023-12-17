Hi,

Hi, I’m using Vivaldi 6.5.3212.30 in portrait mode on my iPad Air 5th Gen.

I’m seeing this issue consistently on https://arstechnica.com (but I’m not sure if it also occurs on other websites).

My steps to trigger this problem are:

Visit https://arstechnica.com in the Vivaldi browser on an iPad Open any two articles on the Ars home-page as background tabs, which I will call tabs A & B Scroll down the home-page until you see “Load More Stories...” - click on this button. Open a further article on the newly-loaded page as a background tab, which I will call tab C.

In Safari, when I carry out these steps, the background tabs open in the order A,B,C

However, in Vivaldi for iOS, the C background tab is inserted before tabs A & B, in the order C,A,B

I wonder if you can replicate this issue, and if so, whether it's intentional behaviour? Thanks (edit: minor edits & forgot to add background tab info)