How to access synced history?
Just received the major update. All sync working properly based on status.
but how do I access the history of another device?
current on my laptop and wanted to see the history of my desktop. How?
Right now, all history shown is from this laptop only.
DoctorG Ambassador
@bebotette You can not see a separate history from a device. Histroy from all devices is synced to other attached to Vivaldi Sync.
@DoctorG that's the thing. It says sync successful, but the only history that appears is the one in laptop; the one in desktop doesn't show. not a single one.
DoctorG Ambassador
I remember a issue where only newer visits in history are synced.
Could be this VB-101650 Full history sync only syncs new entries - Confirmed.