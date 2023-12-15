Extension automatically disabled - no info which one and why
I have a "warning triangle" with the message "a new extension was added by another application, and was automatically disabled". Clicking on the button 'review' crashes Vivaldi. When manually restarted, the same message. Nothing unusual/new in the Extension view.
MacOS 13.6.3, Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Same issue!
DoctorG Ambassador
Which are listed under chrome://system/#extensions (click Expand)?
Vivaldi own extensions are:
ahfgeienlihckogmohjhadlkjgocpleb : Web Store : version 0_2
jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah : Vivaldi Picture-In-Picture : version 1_0
lglfeioladcfajpjdnghbfgohdihdnfl : Vivaldi Theme Store : version 1_0
mhjfbmdgcfjbbpaeojofohoefgiehjai : Chromium PDF Viewer : version 1
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli : Vivaldi : version 57912_63118_42025_37784
nkeimhogjdpnpccoofpliimaahmaaome : Google Hangouts : version 1_3_21
DoctorG Ambassador
Is this bug VB-102463 "Browser crashes on clicking 'Review' button in the Extension information panel." - Fix In progress.