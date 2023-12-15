So, I reported this nov 22nd (VAB-8307), and haven't heard anything back.

Anyone else unable to have new tabs open in a stack, unless they tap&hold, or rightclick?

I've tried everything I can think of on my side to fix, including deleting and reinstalling.

Summary: latest update breaks new tabs as stacks Key: VAB-8307 Project: Vivaldi Android Browser Environment: Vivaldi version: 6.4.3171.91

Operating System: Android ( bit)

Device model: samsung z4 fold

User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Steps to reproduce:

Any form of opening a tab without the GUI pop up ends up making a new tab outside of a tab stack, despite the setting to use a tab stack. This includes single tab/clicking (external mouse) on links that make tabs, middle clicking (external mouse), and ctrl clicking (external mouse + keyboard).

I have tried toggleing the tab stack option off and on again, full quiting the browser, and restarting the phone to ensure it's not a simple glitch.

Expected behaviour:

I expect the "make a new tab in a stack" setting to be respected.

Actual behaviour:

Tabs are made outside of a tab stack.