Opening tabstacks by default broken since thanksgiving
demuredemeanor
So, I reported this nov 22nd (VAB-8307), and haven't heard anything back.
Anyone else unable to have new tabs open in a stack, unless they tap&hold, or rightclick?
I've tried everything I can think of on my side to fix, including deleting and reinstalling.
Summary: latest update breaks new tabs as stacks Key: VAB-8307 Project: Vivaldi Android Browser Environment: Vivaldi version: 6.4.3171.91
Operating System: Android ( bit)
Device model: samsung z4 fold
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Steps to reproduce:
Any form of opening a tab without the GUI pop up ends up making a new tab outside of a tab stack, despite the setting to use a tab stack. This includes single tab/clicking (external mouse) on links that make tabs, middle clicking (external mouse), and ctrl clicking (external mouse + keyboard).
I have tried toggleing the tab stack option off and on again, full quiting the browser, and restarting the phone to ensure it's not a simple glitch.
Expected behaviour:
I expect the "make a new tab in a stack" setting to be respected.
Actual behaviour:
Tabs are made outside of a tab stack.
mib2soprano
@demuredemeanor
Hi, your report was marked as duplicate of VAB-8253, it is confirmed and assigned to a developer.
Except of the report confirmation mail you get a message if the bug is fixed and landed in the stable version of Vivaldi.
You can ask about the status of a report in a thread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib