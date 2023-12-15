iOS Share sheet has Vivaldi snapshot listed as Vivaldi stable
Just noticed that today
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I can't reproduce it, but maybe I'm looking in the wrong place.
Can you share some steps we can follow?
I can reproduce every time as Vivaldi Snapshot is called Vivaldi in the iOS Share Sheet looks the same as stable Vivaldi
praveenislive Vivaldi Team
@Chas4 are you talking about the issue in screenshot?
That is what I am seeing with Vivaldi Snapshot using the Vivaldi Stable logo and name in the share sheet