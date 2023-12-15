Hi guys,

Sorry if this feature was already suggested, means I didn't found it.

There's no problem to move tabs from Tab Bar to any WorkSpace:



But let's say I have 700 tabs open and there are 5-11 Linux related, that I want to filter out them and send to corresponding Workspace. No problems to filter and select them all (very effective, thank you Vivaldi), but option to send them to required Workspace is missing:



I hope it won't take too much effort for developers to add this feature. If anyone else finds this feature useful, please give your vote!

Thank you!

S