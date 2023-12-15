sessions panel icon isn't there, can't add?
karllangercroager
The new sessions panel has no icon and I don't see a way to add it. I can access sessions from the file menu, but not all the functionality is there. Am I missing something? Nothing in preferences that I can find to turn on.
Running sonoma 14.1.2, Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39
Right click Panel > Edit > Customize Toolbar The Sessions button is on the far left, second row of buttons.
OakdaleFTL
karllangercroager
Thanks guys. Oddly when I got up this morning the sessions button showed up in the panel menu on its own—but I see how to get to it this way now. Thanks again.