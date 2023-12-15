Unsolved Sessions's file path
Hi everyone!
does anybody know where the files for sessions are saved? (path)
I wish to back 'em up as I don't know whether sessions are saved on Vivaldi's servers as well or only locally.
Thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
@TheFlyingCelt Sessions are stored at C:\Users\.....\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\
If you us Vivaldi Sync, then session and other browser data is encrypted with a local personal key before an upload to Sync Server.
@DoctorG thanks! Yes, I use Vivaldi Sync.
Are you sure Sessions are saved on their servers too?
DoctorG Ambassador
@TheFlyingCelt I see the synced open tabs.
But sessions are not full synced at this time. Sorry, my mistake.
@DoctorG ok buddy. I'll back them up on my cloud then.
Thank you for your quick reply!
DoctorG Ambassador
Hmm, i do not completely know what is saved, but internal page
vivaldi://sync-internalsshows Sessions are synced.
@DoctorG interesting.
Perhaps someone from the staff may confirm this please?
@TheFlyingCelt The "sessions" that are part of sync are really just a record of tabs currently active across the different devices you use. The manually saved sessions are not synced.
@LonM so what you're saying is that automatically saved sessions are synced and stored on the server, whereas manually stored sessions are not? Did I get you right?
@TheFlyingCelt No, I'll try to explain a bit better.
None of the saved sessions (in the desktop session panel) are on the server.
What the sync feature refers to as "Sessions" should really be called "Active Tabs" - this is what it is called if you look in the sync settings area:
So only tabs that are open right now (from all the devices you have Vivaldi on) are encrypted and sent to the server.