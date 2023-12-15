[HELP] Cannot activate spell checking
Whatever site I use, no spell checking option ever appears when right-clicking in a text field. Menu is set correctly with the [spell checking] item in the Page->Text field menu category. I'm clueless here and grateful for any help so... thanks in advance.
Latest Vivaldi desktop browser installed from Chocolatey on a clean W11 install (Arium distro, French language).
When you are in a text field, open context menu → Spell Check and enable spell checking.
//edit: typo
@DoctorG have a better look at the screenshots (and maybe at my post, as I described clearly my problem). Because here you're telling me to activate an option which I described (backed with screenshots) not being available although it should.
There is NO spell checking option in the context menu, despite the context menu being set up to display it. That's kind of, you know, the problem I came here for.
@Hawne Sorry, my misunderstanding. I am not a native english person.
Can you please open
chrome://settings/languagesand check if spellcheck and desired languages are enabled?
Maybe an idea to actually post English screenshots then, instead of lashing out at someone not understanding your screenshots in another language.
Pesala Ambassador
@Hawne There is a French Subforum, where you can use your own language, though you are welcome to ask question here in English.
The screenshot indicates that some text may be selected. Deselect the text to show the Spell-check options on the context menu.
The Last Pass extension may also be interfering and causing the issue. If nothing else works, try disabling that for now.
@DoctorG Your suggestion worked, thank you.
I am still unable to use the options (enable/disable spell check) with the right click menu but spell checking and "enhanced" options are available. And now I have the link to the settings page to set any option.
@Pathduck "Lashing out" are you joking?
That person's first reply was totally out of sync with my clear description, written in perfectly understandable English.
And I didn't "lash out" at them, I merely rephrased what apparently wasn't clear enough at first. Your ambassador replied completely off-topic and later confessed that they may have issues reading English - in the English forum, so you may want to address that situation rather than blaming me for screenshots clearly describing the situation even if you cannot translate each item.
I ended with mild irony (not even a sarcasm), which is probably what you deemed enough to justify your power trip here qualifying my reply as "lashing out" then removing my post from the list.
I want to remind you of two or three things here:
I came here for help, and described my situation quite clearly. With perfectly understandable English sentences. Your "post English screenshots or shut up" and "lashing out" arguments here are in plain bad faith, and openly overreacting. Or as I mentioned earlier, power tripping as a moderator.
If you look up my answer to your ambassador's second post they solved my issue after being "redirected" to a correct reading of my initial post. And I thanked them for that.
Again, I haven't "lashed out" to anybody. It's almost comical you're qualifying my reply as such - or it would be if it would have no impact on the community's atmosphere and reputation.
Regards.
@Pesala Actually @DoctorG solved my issue in their second post, and the URL they gave me could be helpful to any user not seeing spell checking options in their context menu - I doubt I'm the only person on Earth ever having this issue.
And Lastpass does not interfere with spell options now that I have enabled the spell checker with the URL @DoctorG gave me.
@Hawne This is a user-to-user help forum. People are spending their free time trying to help to the best of their ability. When your reaction to people trying to help is getting angry with them the only help you will get is exactly - "Zilch". As you say.
@Pathduck And again the only person overreacting and drawing negativity here seems to be you. Despite your assertions @DoctorG understood what I meant - and what they did not understand on their first reading - and kindly helped me out.
Not everyone here is as angry as you would project, apparently.
Anyway case closed for me, problem solved and I have better options for the rest of the day than being some mod's punching ball. It's been a pleasure, have a nice one.
Pesala Ambassador
The fact that your screenshots are in French makes it much harder for me (I failed French in Grammar school) to understand the cause of your issue.
- Edition is not on my menu
- Passwords is not on my menu
- Block Element is not there either
- Spell check follows Insert Note whether text is selected or not
Other users did have this issue, but you have posted in the Windows forum, while using Arium distro (Linux?) just to add to the confusion.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
You are welcome.
I am happy i could help to solve your issue.
Make me sad, to read your post @Hawne, but having a Ambassador badge is not a proof for being a 100% good full-time unpaid support all the day without getting tired or overlooking something.
You got a working solution to fix your issue 1 hour after you asked here, a faster reaction than any support in other companies.
You should be happy that Vivaldi have so many volunteer helpers and internal testers for bug reports to support users like you.
-
@DoctorG Oh I am glad you solved my issue so quickly and thankful for that.
I hope my first post - and mostly my reply to that moderator - did not hurt you, it wasn't my purpose.
Your first reply was amusingly out of sync which I found funny, hence a bit of irony but nothing sour, really.
Then again, my reaction to that moderator was against their overreaction and not against you. Calling my reply "lashing at you", guilt-tripping me upon my French screenshots while my problem was clearly stated in words, and removing my post as if I had infringed the terms of use - which they swiftly reinstated after being called out, that was a bit too much.
Sorry if I mentioned "your ambassador" there, I didn't mean to incriminate you in any way you've been kind and helpful. It was more a "since you're calling me out for French screenshots on a perfectly understandable English post, you might want to address the other concerning language issue in this English forum!" statement, in response to their guilt-tripping and aggressive "moderation".
But you're right you got caught in that crossfire and I'm sorry about that.
All the best, and I mean it.
@Hawne Thanks for your statement.
All the best to you and have a nice day.