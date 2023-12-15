Talking Heads ▶ Best·of
A thread for @Pesala and other lovers of monologues, interviews and conversations.
Krzysztof Kieślowski - Gadajace głowy (Talking Heads)
schwartzseer
I love many Talking Heads songs, but the one that is closest to my heart is their cover of Al Green's classic, "Take Me to the River" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4azbl96BJY). It was the Talking Heads first commercial hit, and what I found to be so inspiring is how the band went against the unwritten law of cover songs, namely play it faster with more bang! The Talking Heads version is languid and supple as it takes measured steps to that wonderful chorus, which still hits you right in the gut, just like the original, but almost like a church hymn.