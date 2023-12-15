Saved Sessions
jimkoharski
After todays update to Ver 6.5.3206.39 Saved Sessions are opening in a new window. Is there a way to open saved sessions to the current window?
DoctorG Ambassador
@jimkoharski Can confirm this. Found no internal bug report.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
jimkoharski
VB-102436
DoctorG Ambassador
@jimkoharski I confirmed internally.