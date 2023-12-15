I'd like to add an option to show workspace names in Windows and Linux taskbars instead of current page's titles.

And it also would be nice to have an option to show workspace icons in the taskbar. This way it will be much easier to find the required workspace at a glance.

For the windows which contain workspaces, Vivaldi can show special icon. The V letter on such icons can be smaller and moved to the bottom of the icon and in the center of the icon will be shown the workspace icon.

Currently when all Vivaldi windows have the same icons in the taskbar, it's pretty hard to find the one which you need among 3 or more windows:

